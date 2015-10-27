Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Drake's 'Hotline Bling' Aims At No. 1, And Misses. Why?

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published October 27, 2015 at 11:25 AM EDT
Recording artist Drake speaks about Apple Music during the Apple WWDC on June 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
Recording artist Drake speaks about Apple Music during the Apple WWDC on June 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

Getting "Hotline Bling" to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 was something that Drake really, reallywanted. He said so, very publicly, last week on Instagram:

The "Hotline Bling" video, which was originally only posted on Apple Music, proved to be endlessly remixable, with Drake seeming to be in on the joke — or at the very least, more or less cheerfully resigned to its destiny.

A meme doesn't always make a No. 1 hit, though. Billboard confirmed for us this morning that Apple does not report its video streams to Nielsen Music, whose statistics determine the Billboardcharts.

As Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard's vice president of charts and data development, pointed out to me in an email this morning, they don't know the volume of views that "Hotline Bling" actually had on Apple — and if those numbers would have been enough to squeeze The Weeknd out of his month-long stretch at No. 1 with "The Hills." At any rate, Adele's "Hello" is now in stratospheric ascent — garnering nearly 90 million views and counting on YouTube since its release on Oct. 22, in contrast to Drake's 900,000 count. So it seems that "Hotline Bling" won't be the arrow that gets Drake to his target, despite its omnipresence in GIFs.

Maybe Drake's disappointment serves as a little bit of a cautionary tale for other artists: The streaming platform you choose just might decide your chart fate.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas