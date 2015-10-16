Bringing The World Home To You

Oh Pep!: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published October 16, 2015 at 1:13 PM EDT

I've seen Oh Pep! four times in three cities in the past month, and needless to say, the Melbourne band's music is infectious. Oh Pep gets its Oh from Olivia Hally (vocals, guitar) and its Pep! from Pepita Emmerichs (violin, mandolin). These Australians fit well in Nashville during an Americana music festival, as they played fiddles and mandolins alongside guitars, bass and drums. Their harmonies are sweet, with lyrics that are thoughtful, deep, funny and poetic.

Hally and Emmerichs told me they used to sit in their bedrooms back home watching Tiny Desk Concerts, so this day at NPR was a bit surreal for them, as they'd already traveled thousands of miles. Thankfully, Oh Pep!'s performance harnessed that surreality for a performance filled with magic.

Livingis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "The Race"

  • "Doctor Doctor"

  • "Tea, Milk & Honey"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

