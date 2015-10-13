Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Andra Day: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published October 13, 2015 at 2:03 PM EDT

My rule when booking Tiny Desk Concerts is to see artists live before they come to the office. I've heard many a great record only to be disappointed by a live show. But when I heard Andra Day sing "Forever Mine" from her album Cheers To The Fall,I decided to break my rule, sight unseen.

When Day started warming up for this set, I could see that she was born to perform. She's able to channel the likes of Nina Simone and Billie Holiday in songs that feel candid and vulnerable, but not understated.

Day studied singing in a performing-arts high school in San Diego. A live performance found its way to Stevie Wonder after a chance meeting with his wife. Day was then introduced to songwriter and producer Adrian Gurvitz and then Raphael Saadiq to help her make Cheers To The Fall. This is an unforgettable performance, and she's got a talented backing band to boot.

Cheers To The Fallis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Forever Mine"

  • "Rise Up"

  • "Gold"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; photo by Julia Reihs/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

