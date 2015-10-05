Deqn Sue: Tiny Desk Concert

Deqn Sue rose above a crowd of close to 7,000 entries and almost won our Tiny Desk Concert Contest earlier this year. I so loved her song and her performance of "Magenta" that I invited Deqn Sue — along with her producer, Kelvin Wooten — to my desk to perform that song and more.

What you'll hear is a witty soul and a powerful singer backed by precise beats, melodic bass and electronics, all wrapped in humor and heart. You can find the first song she performs here — "Bloody Monster," which she wrote after being on the receiving end of a racist comment from her roommate — on a new EP called Snack. And you can watch her Tiny Desk Concert Contest video entry here.

Set List

"Bloody Monster"

"Flame"

"Magenta"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

