Lianne La Havas: Tiny Desk Concert

In 2012, my kids introduced me to Lianne La Havas' debut album, Is Your Love Big Enough?One play and I was hooked; I've been a fan ever since. Her music works for any activity, any emotion.

The first time I saw La Havas live, I was unprepared for the experience: Her music touched my heart in a way I'd never experienced before. I cried through the entire performance. Her music was that powerful, with lyrics woven together with beautiful harmonies; it pulled emotions out of me I didn't even know existed.

La Havas is soulful yet playful, raw and vulnerable in a commanding kind of way, and her new second album, Blood,is as amazing as the first. In this Tiny Desk performance, she plays two new songs — "What You Don't Do" and "Unstoppable" — as well as "Forget," from her first album. She and her talented collaborators, James Wyatt on piano and Frida Mariama Touray on backing vocals, rehearsed this special arrangement during the sound check just moments before the performance. It's wonderfully intimate, with just guitar accompanied by vocals that embellish without getting in the way. If you're like me, you will never get enough.

Blood is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"What You Don't Do"

"Unstoppable"

"Forget"

Credits

Producers: Suraya Mohomed, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Nick Michael, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

