The Internet: Tiny Desk Concert

The Internet is both an anomaly and a sign of the times. No, not the actual Internet you're using to read this text, though that Internet is pretty special, too. In this case, The Internet is an L.A. band led by Syd The Kid (vocals/production) and Matt Martians (keys/production), with assists from Pat Paige (bass), Jameel Bruner (keys) and Chris Smith (drums).

The band might just be the oddest thing to come from Odd Future, the collective known for its irreverence — and, of course, its hip-hop. The Internet doesn't stand out from Odd Future because of any over-the-top antics, but because its members make beautiful, textured, enveloping R&B. Sure, the swagger of hip-hop shows through in Syd's songwriting and the swing of the beats, but that doesn't mean it's adulterated — this is some of the most refreshing neo-soul to come out in years, and it comes from a band whose members were barely alive when the subgenre came to be in the mid- to late '90s. That's where the "sign of the times" part comes in: While some decry the death of musicianship at the hands of samplers, drum machines and computer programs, this L.A. band is there to provide evidence to the contrary.

The Internet recently stopped by NPR Music for a Tiny Desk Concert that'll give you a taste of the new Ego Death, as well as a song from 2013's Feel Good. Watch the performance and put your Internet service to good use.

Set List

"Get Away"

"Under Control"

"Dontcha"

Credits

Producers: Timmhotep Aku, Josh Rogosin, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs, Cameron Robert; photo by Lani Milton/NPR

