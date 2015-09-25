Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Joan Shelley: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published September 25, 2015 at 10:52 AM EDT

As technology rules the sound of the day, it's good to be reminded how powerfully a single voice can transmit deep emotion. Joan Shelley made one of the most beautiful records of the year with just her voice and two guitars. Over and Evenhas roots in British folk, the sort made popular by artists like Sandy Denny and Fairport Convention in the late '60s and early '70s — another time when the dominant music was filled with electricity and texture. The intertwined melodies Shelley and her guitar partner Nathan Salsburg (who's had his own Tiny Desk Concert) produce are refreshing breaths of Kentucky air in a world of compressed drums and overly processed vocals. This one is near and dear to my heart.

Over and Evenis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Easy Now"

  • "Stay On My Shore"

  • "Not Over By Half"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker,Lani Milton; photo by Lani Milton/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen