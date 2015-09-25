Joan Shelley: Tiny Desk Concert

As technology rules the sound of the day, it's good to be reminded how powerfully a single voice can transmit deep emotion. Joan Shelley made one of the most beautiful records of the year with just her voice and two guitars. Over and Evenhas roots in British folk, the sort made popular by artists like Sandy Denny and Fairport Convention in the late '60s and early '70s — another time when the dominant music was filled with electricity and texture. The intertwined melodies Shelley and her guitar partner Nathan Salsburg (who's had his own Tiny Desk Concert) produce are refreshing breaths of Kentucky air in a world of compressed drums and overly processed vocals. This one is near and dear to my heart.

Over and Evenis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Easy Now"

"Stay On My Shore"

"Not Over By Half"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker,Lani Milton; photo by Lani Milton/NPR

For more Tiny Desk Concerts subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.