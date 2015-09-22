Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Gina Chavez: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published September 22, 2015 at 9:03 AM EDT

Much has happened for Gina Chavez since I first saw her at an unofficial SXSW showcase about five years ago: two albums, fan and industry recognition, this year's Austin Music Award for Austin Musician Of The Year. Chavez's music has developed over the years, just as it should.

What hasn't changed is the intense openness and warmth of her performances. From that hot spring afternoon in Austin to this recent Tiny Desk Concert, it always feels as if she's performing just for me. And, of course, you get the sense that everyone else in the audience feels the same. See for yourself, and if you don't know her already, I dare you to walk away and not become a fan.

Up.Rootedis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Fire Water"

  • "Miles De Millas"

  • "Siete-D"

    • Credits

    Producers:Felix Contreras, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Nick Michael, Lani Milton; Assistant Producer: Mina Tavakoli; photo by Lydia Thompson/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
    See stories by Felix Contreras