Gina Chavez: Tiny Desk Concert

Much has happened for Gina Chavez since I first saw her at an unofficial SXSW showcase about five years ago: two albums, fan and industry recognition, this year's Austin Music Award for Austin Musician Of The Year. Chavez's music has developed over the years, just as it should.

What hasn't changed is the intense openness and warmth of her performances. From that hot spring afternoon in Austin to this recent Tiny Desk Concert, it always feels as if she's performing just for me. And, of course, you get the sense that everyone else in the audience feels the same. See for yourself, and if you don't know her already, I dare you to walk away and not become a fan.

Up.Rootedis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Fire Water"

"Miles De Millas"

"Siete-D"

Credits

Producers:Felix Contreras, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Nick Michael, Lani Milton; Assistant Producer: Mina Tavakoli; photo by Lydia Thompson/NPR

