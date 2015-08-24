Caroline Rose: Tiny Desk Concert

Caroline Rose plays music as if she's just met her new best friend: It's fresh, fun and performed with contagious enthusiasm. The title of the first song she played at the Tiny Desk — "Yip Yip Yow" — hints at the fun to come in this brief, blazing set.

Rose's music is inspired by rockabilly, fast country and traveling from town to town in a van. And, though this set might seem like little more than a fun romp, it's worth pointing out the T-shirt over her left shoulder that reads "F*** Fear." It's an attitude her band wears well and fine-tunes in "I Will Not Be Afraid." So tie your saddle shoes tight and rock.

Set List

"Yip Yip Yow"

"I've Got Soul"

"I Will Not Be Afraid"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Colin Marshall; Assistant Producer: Mina Tavakoli; photo by Lydia Thompson/NPR

