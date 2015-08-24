Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Caroline Rose: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published August 24, 2015 at 3:35 PM EDT

Caroline Rose plays music as if she's just met her new best friend: It's fresh, fun and performed with contagious enthusiasm. The title of the first song she played at the Tiny Desk — "Yip Yip Yow" — hints at the fun to come in this brief, blazing set.

Rose's music is inspired by rockabilly, fast country and traveling from town to town in a van. And, though this set might seem like little more than a fun romp, it's worth pointing out the T-shirt over her left shoulder that reads "F*** Fear." It's an attitude her band wears well and fine-tunes in "I Will Not Be Afraid." So tie your saddle shoes tight and rock.

Set List

  • "Yip Yip Yow"

  • "I've Got Soul"

  • "I Will Not Be Afraid"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Colin Marshall; Assistant Producer: Mina Tavakoli; photo by Lydia Thompson/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

