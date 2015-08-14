Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Restorations: Tiny Desk Concert

By Lars Gotrich
Published August 14, 2015 at 8:03 AM EDT

Restorations' LP3 was a gorgeous, vulnerable and big-hearted rock and roll record with three electric guitars dialed to the lump in your throat. A year since its release, these introspective anthems about self-doubt and uncertainty still ring true and take on a whole new power live.

Fearing for the safety of the Beatles and Devo figurines perched on the wall of the Tiny Desk, those complex, decibel-shattering arrangements are stripped down to a few guitars and a MiniKorg. Jon Loudon's gravelly voice is major presence on Restorations records, and doesn't tone anything down here, shouting down the climactic chorus of "Separate Songs" and joined by his bandmates in three-part harmony for "The Future."

Set List

  • "Separate Songs"

  • "Tiny Prayers"

  • "The Future"

    • Credits

    Producers: Lars Gotrich, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Morgan McCloy; Assistant Producer: Lani Milton; photo by Morgan McCloy/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Lars Gotrich
    Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist
    See stories by Lars Gotrich