Restorations: Tiny Desk Concert

Restorations' LP3 was a gorgeous, vulnerable and big-hearted rock and roll record with three electric guitars dialed to the lump in your throat. A year since its release, these introspective anthems about self-doubt and uncertainty still ring true and take on a whole new power live.

Fearing for the safety of the Beatles and Devo figurines perched on the wall of the Tiny Desk, those complex, decibel-shattering arrangements are stripped down to a few guitars and a MiniKorg. Jon Loudon's gravelly voice is major presence on Restorations records, and doesn't tone anything down here, shouting down the climactic chorus of "Separate Songs" and joined by his bandmates in three-part harmony for "The Future."

Set List

"Separate Songs"

"Tiny Prayers"

"The Future"

Credits

Producers: Lars Gotrich, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Morgan McCloy; Assistant Producer: Lani Milton; photo by Morgan McCloy/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.