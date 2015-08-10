Torres: Tiny Desk Concert

Mackenzie Scott's quiet early music gave hints that she could get loud, but I still wasn't prepared for the ferocity of her new work. Recording as Torres, she spends her new album Sprinter unleashing as-yet-unheard intensity and power, all while performing with incredible prowess.

Sprinter is the album that taught me to love Torres' music: It channels clear influences like Patti Smith and PJ Harvey, while still hinting at further growth. (She's only 24.)

Her band is extraordinary, too. Guitarist Cameron Kapoor provides a perfect level of controlled noise under Scott's alternately melodic and aggressive playing, while Erin Manning contributes haunting harmonies and drummer Dominic Cipolla provides spacious punctuation. All of which made for a perfect storm, right in NPR's offices.

Set List

"New Skin"

"A Proper Polish Welcome"

"The Harshest Light"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Colin Marshall, Lani Milton; Assistant Producer: Elena Saavedra Buckley; photo by Lydia Thompson/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.