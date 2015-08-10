Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Torres: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published August 10, 2015 at 2:59 PM EDT

Mackenzie Scott's quiet early music gave hints that she could get loud, but I still wasn't prepared for the ferocity of her new work. Recording as Torres, she spends her new album Sprinter unleashing as-yet-unheard intensity and power, all while performing with incredible prowess.

Sprinter is the album that taught me to love Torres' music: It channels clear influences like Patti Smith and PJ Harvey, while still hinting at further growth. (She's only 24.)

Her band is extraordinary, too. Guitarist Cameron Kapoor provides a perfect level of controlled noise under Scott's alternately melodic and aggressive playing, while Erin Manning contributes haunting harmonies and drummer Dominic Cipolla provides spacious punctuation. All of which made for a perfect storm, right in NPR's offices.

Set List

  • "New Skin"

  • "A Proper Polish Welcome"

  • "The Harshest Light"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Colin Marshall, Lani Milton; Assistant Producer: Elena Saavedra Buckley; photo by Lydia Thompson/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
