SOAK: Tiny Desk Concert

The opening line of SOAK's debut album — "A teenage heart is an unguided dart" — contains the first words I heard from 19-year-old singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson. Now, she's bringing that fragile, pure, thickly Irish-accented voice to the Tiny Desk.

Before We Forgot How To Dream, SOAK's debut, is one of my favorite albums of 2015. Monds-Watson's songs are about growing up and trying to understand adults and friends and life; though they're quiet, they aren't dour. They can be funny and smart, atmospheric and delicate — so much more than might be expected from a lone Irish teenager with an acoustic guitar.

Set List

"Sea Creatures"

"B a noBody"

"Wait"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Lani Milton; Assistant Producer: Mina Tavakoli; photo by Lydia Thompson/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.