Paul Weller: Tiny Desk Concert

There's a reason Paul Weller is so respected by his fans despite his shifts in musical styles over the years. Weller follows his heart and his tunes stay true to the times and his age. I first heard him in 1977, when I bought a British import of a 45 and later an album, each called In The City, by The Jam. Inspired by The Who, the music of The Jam was infused with urgency and melody. Then Weller wanted more from music and began The Style Council with a bit of R&B, ballads and even jazz. For nearly 25 years, Weller has been recording under his own name. Now he has new songs for us all and an album called Saturns Pattern.Here at the Tiny Desk he brings this humble collection of songs acoustically and includes a tune from what may be his best known record, his 1995 album Stanley Road.It's a pretty heartwarming moment — especially for longtime followers of his shifting but consistent music.

Set List

"Dusk Til Dawn"

"I'm Where I Should Be"

"Out of the Sinking"

"Going My Way"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Lani Milton; Assistant Producer: Elena Saavedra Buckley; photo by Lani Milton/NPR

