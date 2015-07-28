Bringing The World Home To You

Paul Weller: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published July 28, 2015 at 2:03 PM EDT

There's a reason Paul Weller is so respected by his fans despite his shifts in musical styles over the years. Weller follows his heart and his tunes stay true to the times and his age. I first heard him in 1977, when I bought a British import of a 45 and later an album, each called In The City, by The Jam. Inspired by The Who, the music of The Jam was infused with urgency and melody. Then Weller wanted more from music and began The Style Council with a bit of R&B, ballads and even jazz. For nearly 25 years, Weller has been recording under his own name. Now he has new songs for us all and an album called Saturns Pattern.Here at the Tiny Desk he brings this humble collection of songs acoustically and includes a tune from what may be his best known record, his 1995 album Stanley Road.It's a pretty heartwarming moment — especially for longtime followers of his shifting but consistent music.

Set List

  • "Dusk Til Dawn"

  • "I'm Where I Should Be"

  • "Out of the Sinking"

  • "Going My Way"

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Lani Milton; Assistant Producer: Elena Saavedra Buckley; photo by Lani Milton/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
