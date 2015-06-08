Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Anna & Elizabeth: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 8, 2015 at 4:26 PM EDT

Anna & Elizabeth are almost single-handedly resurrecting the "crankie." If, like me, you didn't know what a "crankie" was, it's like a mural on a spool — each drawn and crafted to be hand-cranked and unfurled at the pace of a song. The effect, as experienced here in "Lella Todd Crankie," is breathtaking.

Anna Roberts-Gevalt and Elizabeth LaPrelle are story-gatherers and storytellers. They came to NPR and brought many of us to tears with some of the most yearning harmonies I've heard at the Tiny Desk. These songs are given few embellishments — sometimes a fiddle is added to a single voice, sometimes a banjo or guitar chimes in — but always the power is in the sparseness. If you've never thought your tastes would lean to mountain music, take a deep breath and soak it all in.

Set List

  • "Long Time Traveling"

  • "Lella Todd Crankie"

  • "Goin Cross The Mountain"

  • "Little Black Train"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Editor; Morgan Walker; Videographers: Maggie Starbard, Morgan McCloy; Production Assistants: Emily Jan, Annie Bartholomew; photo by Emily Jan/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
