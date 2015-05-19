Bringing The World Home To You

Young Fathers: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published May 19, 2015 at 2:03 PM EDT

They've made music together since they were young teens, coming together in Edinburgh from places as far apart as Ghana and Maryland. Young Fathers' hip-hop-infused poetry is intense; you can hear that on the group's new album, White Men Are Black Men Too.

Translating that intensity was a challenge for Young Fathers at the Tiny Desk. Full-on drums and electronics weren't going to happen on this day, so the group's members chose another path — a quieter, more contemplative path — and just two songs made the cut, spanning only four minutes. It's a brief but powerful introduction to their poetry and their possibilities.

Set List

  • "Am I Not Your Boy"

  • "Only Child"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Nick Michael; photo Maggie Starbard/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
