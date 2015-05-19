Young Fathers: Tiny Desk Concert

They've made music together since they were young teens, coming together in Edinburgh from places as far apart as Ghana and Maryland. Young Fathers' hip-hop-infused poetry is intense; you can hear that on the group's new album, White Men Are Black Men Too.

Translating that intensity was a challenge for Young Fathers at the Tiny Desk. Full-on drums and electronics weren't going to happen on this day, so the group's members chose another path — a quieter, more contemplative path — and just two songs made the cut, spanning only four minutes. It's a brief but powerful introduction to their poetry and their possibilities.

Set List

"Am I Not Your Boy"

"Only Child"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Nick Michael; photo Maggie Starbard/NPR

