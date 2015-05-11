Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Bellows: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published May 11, 2015 at 1:56 PM EDT

Bellows' debut album, Blue Breath, was among my Top 20 records of last year. What sets Bellows apart from thousands of other guitar-bass-drums bands out there is its heart. Oliver Kalb sings about things that matter to him in ways that matter to me. His sing-song, matter-of-fact phrasing and guitar melodies are memorable, and the harmonies are lovely, with the staying power to drift in my head for days on end.

I first heard Bellows when I went to see another Brooklyn band, Eskimeaux; the two share many members in live performance, and both belong to an artist collective known as The Epoch. It's a thrill to share these enchanting songs with a wider audience.

Set List

  • "Sacred Heart"

  • "Hello Morning"

  • "White Sheet"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Nick Michael, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Morgan McCloy; photo Morgan McCloy/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
