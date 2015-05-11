Bellows: Tiny Desk Concert

Bellows' debut album, Blue Breath, was among my Top 20 records of last year. What sets Bellows apart from thousands of other guitar-bass-drums bands out there is its heart. Oliver Kalb sings about things that matter to him in ways that matter to me. His sing-song, matter-of-fact phrasing and guitar melodies are memorable, and the harmonies are lovely, with the staying power to drift in my head for days on end.

I first heard Bellows when I went to see another Brooklyn band, Eskimeaux; the two share many members in live performance, and both belong to an artist collective known as The Epoch. It's a thrill to share these enchanting songs with a wider audience.

Set List

"Sacred Heart"

"Hello Morning"

"White Sheet"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Brian Jarboe; Videographers: Nick Michael, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Morgan McCloy; photo Morgan McCloy/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.