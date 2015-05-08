Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Eskmo: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published May 8, 2015 at 11:37 AM EDT

We met at a ping-pong party in Iceland. Brendan Angelides introduced himself as a musician and friend of Jónsi and Alex Somers, who were hosting the party. When I came home from the Iceland Airwaves music festival, I listened to the music Angelides makes under the name Eskmo, and was intrigued.

His current record, SOL, is mysterious, but I wondered how a Tiny Desk Concert would work, as buttons getting pushed and sliders sliding don't always make for a compelling performance. But when Eskmo told me he wanted to use available objects to make his music, I knew we were in for some surprises. Which is how plywood shelving from the Tiny Desk, water bottles and a Paul McCartney doll head became percussion instruments in the hands of a man who's part musician, part magician. Enchanting.

Set List

  • "Blue And Gray"

  • "Can't Taste"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Nick Michael, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Morgan McCloy; photo by Morgan McCloy/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen