The Thistle & Shamrock: Westward

On this week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, hear wild fiddle music and singing in the language of the Gael. Music from western places in Ireland and Scotland is the music of lonely, rugged mountainsides and sea-swept coastlines.

Click the audio link to hear music from Capercaillie, Flook, Niamh Parsons, Peatbog Faeries and more.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.