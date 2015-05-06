Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Westward

Published May 6, 2015 at 11:18 AM EDT
This week's show includes music from Capercaillie, a traditional folk band from western Scotland.
On this week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, hear wild fiddle music and singing in the language of the Gael. Music from western places in Ireland and Scotland is the music of lonely, rugged mountainsides and sea-swept coastlines.

Click the audio link to hear music from Capercaillie, Flook, Niamh Parsons, Peatbog Faeries and more.

