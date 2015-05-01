Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Diego El Cigala: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published May 1, 2015 at 6:03 AM EDT

Every now and then, if we are extremely lucky, we are witness to a musical game changer. That is the rare musician who single-handedly alters the direction of a genre though the power of musical vision and artistry.

Diego El Cigala is one of those game changers.

While he comes from the world of flamenco, he has deftly expanded his expressive range by applying his unmistakable voice to boleros, Spanish copla, tangos, jazz and various combinations of all of the above.

See and hear for yourself how one musician can create something completely new by drawing on traditions that are centuries old.

Set List

  • "Soledad"

  • "Vete De Mí"

  • "Vida Loca"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Susan Hale Thomas, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Colin Marshall; photo by Colin Marshall/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
