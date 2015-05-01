Diego El Cigala: Tiny Desk Concert

Every now and then, if we are extremely lucky, we are witness to a musical game changer. That is the rare musician who single-handedly alters the direction of a genre though the power of musical vision and artistry.

Diego El Cigala is one of those game changers.

While he comes from the world of flamenco, he has deftly expanded his expressive range by applying his unmistakable voice to boleros, Spanish copla, tangos, jazz and various combinations of all of the above.

See and hear for yourself how one musician can create something completely new by drawing on traditions that are centuries old.

Set List

"Soledad"

"Vete De Mí"

"Vida Loca"

