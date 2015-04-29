José González: Tiny Desk Concert

There's a quiet and a calm from José González that amplify his words. This has never been truer than on his new album, Vestiges & Claws.The songs are full of abstract imagery — more paintings than stories. He performed this song, "With The Ink of A Ghost," at my desk.

Idle as a wave

Moving out at sea

Cruising without sound

Molding what's to be

Serene between the trace

Serene with the tide and ink of a ghost

González is a 36 year old singer from Gothenburg, Sweden. You may have also heard Junip, his noisier band. But here, with a small group, the music is spacious, somewhat sensual. His classical guitar chords are melodic, the harmonies adventurous, his voice soothing. These are his first new solo songs in seven years and this soft-spoken, warmhearted singer left an imprint at the Tiny Desk that was gentle and long lasting. I only hope it's not seven more years before he brings us more new songs.

Set List

"Open Book"

"With The Ink Of A Ghost"

"Every Age"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Ariel Zambelich; photo by Ariel Zambelich/NPR

