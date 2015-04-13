Chadwick Stokes: Tiny Desk Concert

His songs feel familiar; they're old friends before the first play is done. They'd fit nicely on a mix alongside Paul Simon or the McCartney side of The Beatles. But the songs of Chadwick Stokes aren't throwbacks so much as timeless tunes — paintings with words and crafty melodies with changing keys and colors.

The first time I heard Stokes' solo music — he's also the singer for the bands Dispatch and State Radio — came at the top of this year with the release of The Horse Comanche, a brilliant collection of songs filled with simplicity and orchestrations reminiscent of Beatles producer George Martin. Stripped to their core, these tunes still feel strong, making this a great introduction to a talent who deserves a wider audience.

Set List

"Pine Needle Tea"

"Horse Comanche"

"I Want You Like A Seatbelt"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Annie Bartholomew; photo by Morgan McCloy/NPR

