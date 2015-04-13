Bringing The World Home To You

Chadwick Stokes: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 13, 2015 at 1:59 PM EDT

His songs feel familiar; they're old friends before the first play is done. They'd fit nicely on a mix alongside Paul Simon or the McCartney side of The Beatles. But the songs of Chadwick Stokes aren't throwbacks so much as timeless tunes — paintings with words and crafty melodies with changing keys and colors.

The first time I heard Stokes' solo music — he's also the singer for the bands Dispatch and State Radio — came at the top of this year with the release of The Horse Comanche, a brilliant collection of songs filled with simplicity and orchestrations reminiscent of Beatles producer George Martin. Stripped to their core, these tunes still feel strong, making this a great introduction to a talent who deserves a wider audience.

Set List

  • "Pine Needle Tea"

  • "Horse Comanche"

  • "I Want You Like A Seatbelt"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Annie Bartholomew; photo by Morgan McCloy/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
