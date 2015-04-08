Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Julie Fowlis

Published April 8, 2015 at 3:37 PM EDT
Scottish folksinger Julie Fowlis.
Scottish folksinger Julie Fowlis.

Raised in the Outer Hebrides, Julie Fowlis is reaching international audiences with her Gaelic songs, and is one of a small group of singers bringing the music into the cultural mainstream. On this episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, we explore her music and examine her role in the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning 2012 Pixar film Brave.

