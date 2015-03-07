Aurelio: Tiny Desk Concert

Many tributaries follow the story of African migration to this part of the world. Much of that narrative is well-known, but little-known pockets of African culture still produce unique cultural expressions. The story of the Garifuna people is just one example.

A tapestry of cultures and influences can be heard in the guitar work of Aurelio Martinez in this Tiny Desk Concert. Accompanied by traditional Garifuna musicians and an electric guitar, Aurelio, as he is known, weaves together intricate layers of acoustic guitar to capture the polyrhythms of West African and the Caribbean. His words reflect the longing and pride for the Garifuna culture from his home along the Pacific coast of Honduras.

This is not museum music. This is living, breathing culture that is celebrated in Honduras and wherever else Afro-Latino descendants land in the so-called New World. Aurelio, his band and this music provide a fitting tribute to a nearly forgotten moment in history, keeping it alive for future generations.

Set List

"Lándini "

"Funa Tugudirugu"

"Nari Golu"

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Morgan McCloy, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Colin Marshall; photo by Colin Marshall/NPR

