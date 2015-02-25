Bringing The World Home To You

Dan Deacon: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 25, 2015 at 3:46 PM EST

Sometime years from now I may be asked: What was your favorite day at NPR? I am likely to say it's the day Dan Deacon got the NPR staff worked up into a giant dance party! It's also the day Deacon and staff wheeled in an upright piano and connected it to his computer — a magical mix of old player piano and electronic avant-garde.

Yes, Deacon makes electronic music and dance music, but it's not the thump thump thump stuff you'd go to a club for. It's a mix of Brian Eno, Philip Glass and your kids' birthday party (if you were the cool parents your kids wished they had).

Dan came toting songs and that piano from his new record (which is quickly becoming my favorite of his), Gliss Riffer.The party really kicked into gear with the second song. And by the end you'll find me and my All Songs Considered co-host doing wild dance moves with 100 people. There'd never been a day at NPR quite like this!

Set List

  • "Feel the Lightning"

  • "Sheathed Wings"

  • "Learning to Relax"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Al Schatz; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Morgan McCloy, Nick Michael, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Michaela Gugliotta; photo by Colin Marshall/NPR

