The Thistle & Shamrock: Nuala Kennedy And A.J. Roach

Published February 18, 2015 at 10:15 AM EST
A.J. Roach and Nuala Kennedy.
Hear how two musicians, raised more than 4,000 miles apart, share a deep musical connection. Flutist and singer Nuala Kennedy is from the east coast of Ireland. Her husband, singer-songwriter A.J. Roach, was raised in southwestern Virginia. Kennedy grew up with Ulster ballads and tunes that were carried across the ocean to take root in the mountains and hollows of Roach's homeland. On this episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, the two chat with host Fiona Ritchie and share some music.

