Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Muir Of Gormack

Published February 3, 2015 at 2:58 PM EST
Dougie MacLean.
The wilderness area known as the Muir Of Gormack was first mentioned in 1776 by scholars who labeled it a "Caledonian Camp" for its prehistoric remains of hut-circles, cairns and decorated stones. On this episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, Dougie MacLean evokes the setting and imagines the ancient culture in "Muir Of Gormack: A Pictish story."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

