The Thistle & Shamrock: Muir Of Gormack

The wilderness area known as the Muir Of Gormack was first mentioned in 1776 by scholars who labeled it a "Caledonian Camp" for its prehistoric remains of hut-circles, cairns and decorated stones. On this episode of The Thistle & Shamrock, Dougie MacLean evokes the setting and imagines the ancient culture in "Muir Of Gormack: A Pictish story."

