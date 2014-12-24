Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Tiny Desk Concert: HMSTR

By Lars Gotrich
Published December 24, 2014 at 8:03 AM EST

You could never fully steal the show when you're followed by the blown-out spectacle of Sun Ra Arkestra's Tiny Desk Concert. But the opening act kept jumping on the piano and nibbling on the set, literally pulling up the carpet and leaving "presents" on the floor. How could we not have them back? Did I mention they're hamsters?

Joni and Nash — first names only, please, like Madonna and Cher — are HMSTR. Certainly not the first band to count rodents among its members, but at least they refuse to release a punk album with no punk to be found. "Snow Day" is HMSTR's first single, a twee-as-all-get-out holiday pop-punk song by virtue of having "snow" in its title. After what sounds like digital snowflakes, the song unleashes a one-minute snowball fight with the fuzziest Tiny Desk destroyers we've ever seen.

You can download "Snow Day" from HMSTR's Bandcamp page. Happy holidays!

(P.S.: Have you entered the Tiny Desk Contest, yet?)

Set List

  • "Snow Day"

    Lars Gotrich
