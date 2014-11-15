Davíd Garza: Tiny Desk Concert

Davíd Garza was already a favorite son for folks in Austin when I discovered a collection of his past works, filled with stunning songwriting and a voice that seemed familiar yet new. Once I heard his music, I knew I'd always look forward to whatever he produced.

Being a fan of Garza means accepting the world on his terms — and his world is filled with infinite musical possibilities. He's got a tremendous collection of musical friends who call on him for his work as a backup musician in studio sessions and on stage. For example, he and vocalist Gaby Moreno (already a Tiny Desk veteran) have been touring together lately, and you get a taste of her powerful voice as she joins Garza here.

Set List

"Texas Is My Hometown"

"Discoball World"

"Malagueña Salerosa"

Credits

Producers: Felix Conteras, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Susan Hale Thomas; Assistant Producer: Maggie Starbard; photo by Maggie Starbard/NPR

