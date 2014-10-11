Raquel Sofia: Tiny Desk Concert

Singer Raquel Sofia has spent most of her career 20 feet from stardom as a backup singer for Juanes and Shakira. But these days, she's got her own new album and tour, leading a small band of gifted musicians. Sofia's songs are about matters of the heart — and, as you'll hear in her performance here, it's hard to believe that feeling bad can sound this good. Her music doesn't wallow; instead, it makes me want to celebrate and experience the joy and pain along with her.

I hope you find a place in Raquel Sofia's music for yourself. Her voice, her songwriting and her performances more than met the expectations I had after hearing her EPs, so I don't doubt that you'll become a fan, too.

Set List

"No Me Importas"

"Agridulce"

"Te Amo Idiota"

"Hombre Como Tú"

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Maggie Starbard; Production Assistant: Susan Hale Thomas; photo by Colin Marshall/NPR

