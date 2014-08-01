Bringing The World Home To You

5 Acts Not To Miss At Newport Jazz 2014

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 1, 2014 at 1:59 PM EDT
The audience at the main stage of the Newport Jazz Festival.
The audience at the main stage of the Newport Jazz Festival.

The Newport Jazz Festival turns 60 this year, and NPR Music will be there for the anniversary celebration. Along with our partners at WBGO, we'll be there to grab special videos, take photos and record performances for archival listening next week. Look for sets and highlights starting next week at npr.org/newportjazz.

In between our recording activities, we'll have our eyes and ears on what's going on at other stages. Here are five of the many performances we'll try to check out. To follow what we're up to throughout the weekend, follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/nprjazz), Twitter (@blogsupreme) and Instagram (@nprmusic).

Copyright 2021 NPR.

