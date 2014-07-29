Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Jeff Tweedy, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2014 at 10:19 AM EDT
Jeff Tweedy performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
There aren't a whole lot of failures on the resume of Jeff Tweedy, who co-piloted the groundbreaking alt-country band Uncle Tupelo in the '80s and early '90s, then multiplied its popularity as the leader of Wilco. In that band, Tweedy's refusal to compromise his vision led to his greatest commercial success, vaulting idiosyncratic records like Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and A Ghost Is Born into the canon.

In recent years, Tweedy has extended his reach behind the scenes, producing albums by the likes of Low and Newport headliner Mavis Staples (who made a guest appearance on stage just before her own set). But after dabbling in side projects like Golden Smog, he's also begun to work as a true solo artist, though his forthcoming album was assembled in collaboration with his teenage son Spencer.

Backed by his touring band and vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig — the co-leads of the band Lucius — Jeff Tweedy surveyed his career onstage as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Diamond Light Pt. 1"

  • "Flowering"

  • "Summer Noon"

  • "Honey Combed" (Feat. Lucius)

  • "Hazel"

  • "World Away"

  • "New Moon" (Feat. Lucius)

  • "High As Hello" (Feat. Lucius)

  • "Low Key" (Feat. Lucius)

  • "Fake Fur Coat"

  • "I Am Trying To Break Your Heart"

  • "New Madrid"

  • "Please Tell My Brother"

  • "Jesus, Etc." (Feat. Lucius)

  • "Wrote A Song For Everyone" (Feat. Mavis Staples and Lucius)

  • "Only The Lord Knows" (Feat. Mavis Staples and Lucius)

  • "California Stars"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
