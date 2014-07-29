Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Dawes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2014 at 10:14 AM EDT
Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.

The Newport Folk Festival sells out months before its lineup is announced, but fans aren't entirely in the dark: Most know there's at least a 50 percent chance that the lineup will include the countrified California roots-rock band Dawes. Led by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, Dawes is a heartwarming crowd-pleaser, both on stage and on albums like last year's Stories Don't End.

Dawes enthusiasts are doubly in luck with this year's lineup: The band not only gets its own set on the main stage, but also serves as Conor Oberst's backing players mere moments later. Hear Dawes perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "That Western Skyline"

  • "Most People"

  • "Time Spent In Los Angeles"

  • "Things Happen"

  • "Fire Away"

  • "From A Window Seat"

  • "When My Time Comes"

  • "I Can't Think About It Now"

  • "A Little Bit Of Everything"

  • "From The Right Angle"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
