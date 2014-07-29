Bringing The World Home To You

Conor Oberst, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2014 at 10:17 AM EDT
Conor Oberst performs at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.

Far removed from his days as a white-knuckled teenage prodigy in Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst has settled into his 30s as a wise and wizened elder statesman. He's come to channel his youthful intensity into real showmanship, especially onstage, while continuing to mine powerful emotions and a sort of fearless poignancy in his songwriting.

Oberst has worked with many bands since Bright Eyes, including Desaparecidos and Monsters of Folk, but his latest record, the very fine Upside Down Mountain, is a solo album that finds him pairing inward-looking observations with outward-facing arrangements that project genuine soul and panache.

Onstage, he was joined by horns, backing vocalists and a set of faces familiar to Newport diehards: his touring partners in the roots-rock band Dawes, who perform a full set of their own earlier in the day. Hear Conor Oberst perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Time Forgot"

  • "Hundreds Of Ways"

  • "We Are Nowhere And It's Now"

  • "Zigzagging Toward The Light"

  • "Bowl Of Oranges"

  • "No One Would Riot For Less"

  • "Danny Callahan"

  • "Old Soul Song (For The New World Order)"

  • "Artifact #1"

  • "Governor's Ball"

  • "Double Life"

  • "Another Travelin' Song"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
