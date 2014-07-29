Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Ages And Ages, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 29, 2014 at 10:09 AM EDT
Tim Perry and the band Ages and Ages perform at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
The Sunday lineup of 2014's Newport Folk Festival will take thousands of fans to church, as it opens with the Berklee Gospel & Roots Choir and closes with the gospel and R&B titan Mavis Staples. But in between, the lineup won't want for heavenward shouting: Ages and Ages plays sweetly shambling folk-rock, but its songs are infused with a communal spirit, heart-filling inspiration, and thoughts on how to live life fully and kindly.

Ages and Ages' second album, this year's Divisionary, is full of good-natured uplift, but its power is magnified dramatically by the live stage. Hear the octet perform as part of the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Light Goes Out"

  • "No Pressure"

  • "I See More"

  • "Navy Parade (Escape From The Black River Bluffs)"

  • "So So Freely"

  • "Souvenir"

  • "Our Demons"

  • "Over It"

  • "No Nostalgia"

  • "Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)" [Feat. Berklee Gospel & Roots Choir]

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
