NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Hamilton Leithauser: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published July 21, 2014 at 2:39 PM EDT

This is the second time Hamilton Leithauser has graced the Tiny Desk. Two summers ago, he and his band The Walkmen played a powerful set of songs from their final album for now, Heaven.The Walkmen announced an indefinite hiatus toward the end of 2013, and since then we've heard strong solo records from Walter Martin and Peter Matthew Bauer — and, of course, Leithauser himself, which is what prompted us to invite him back.

These songs put Leithauser's voice front and powerfully center, even more than it was in the band. There's a more relaxed feel all over his new solo album, Black Hours, though a few full-throttle tunes get the most out of his huge voice — including the second song from this set, "Alexandra." Along with The Walkmen's Paul Maroon on guitar, Leithauser brought along Hugh McIntosh, who played drums in Leithauser's old band The Recoys. All in all, a fine re-introduction to a singer who's lost none of his power, even as he's matured and loosened as a performer.

Set List

  • "11 O'Clock Friday Night"

  • "Alexandra"

  • "5 AM"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Olivia Merrion, Nick Michael; Production Assistant: Stephen Thompson; photo by Olivia Merrion/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen