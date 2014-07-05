Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

The Foreign Exchange: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published July 5, 2014 at 8:00 AM EDT

While on a world tour to support their fourth album, Love in Flying Colors, The Foreign Exchange stopped by the Tiny Desk to rev up a Friday afternoon. I've followed Phonte Coleman and Nicolay in their 10 years as a band — and it's evident their writing and production are honest and downright pungent at times. But when it's time to perform, it's all about fun.

Backed by keyboardist Zo! and percussionist Boogie, Phonte, never short for words, lays down some quick ground rules. He then proceeds to interpret lyrics to meld three stripped-down highlights from their latest LP, including one of our top sleepers from last year.

Enjoy this Tiny Desk Concert that also serves as a church sermon and stand-up act.

Set List

  • "On A Day Like Today"

  • "Listen To The Rain"

  • "Call It Home"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bobby Carter, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Olivia Merrion; Production Assistant: Alex Schelldorf; photo by Meredith Rizzo/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

