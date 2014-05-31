Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Juana Molina: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published May 31, 2014 at 8:03 AM EDT

No one else makes music that sounds like this. Juana Molina takes familiar elements — guitars, drums, keyboards, voice — and manipulates them into bewildering, attractive, polished jewels. Her songs don't fall into beat patterns we're used to, but we can dance to them. The guitar doesn't make sounds you'd expect, but we can relate to them. It's as if she'd been raised by wolves and discovered the world of music on her own.

The truth, however, is that Juana Molina is a creative soul. A comedian in her home of Buenos Aires, she found success in that field before giving it all up for music at age 23. Now 51, with six imaginative records in her catalog, Molina brings her small band to share some magic at the Tiny Desk. This is one of the most enchanting 15 minutes of music I've heard all year.

Set List

  • "Eras"

  • "Wed 21"

  • "Sin Guia, No"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Olivia Merrion; Production Assistant: Faith Masi; photo by Jim Tuttle/NPR

