Read Joyce DiDonato's Inspiring Juilliard Commencement Speech
Star mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato gave the 2014 commencement address at Juilliard Friday — and it's a memorable one, both for her words and by DiDonato's own example as someone whose own career began under low heat.
DiDonato has posted the text of her speech on her own website, and it's well worth 10 minutes of your time, whether you're an aspiring artist or need a gentle reminder or two about creativity. Here, though, is the bullet-point version for an extra-quick boost:
And if you're in a late-spring mood for even more inspiration, check out the brilliant interactive list of speeches of our colleagues have created, culling from 300 addresses — including two by Wynton Marsalis — going back to 1774. They are The Best Commencement Speeches, Ever.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.