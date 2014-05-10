Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Timber Timbre: Tiny Desk Concert

By Robin Hilton
Published May 10, 2014 at 6:07 AM EDT

The music of Canada's Timber Timbre is often strange and unsettling. The band, led by Taylor Kirk — a crooner with a deceptively sweet voice — makes spare, evenly paced songs that sound like late-night echoes from a swampy woods. It's the kind of music you'd expect to hear in a David Lynch movie, or in HBO's deeply disturbing series True Detective: dark and unnerving, yet oddly seductive.

It's an eerie, mysterious vibe that's nearly impossible to re-create while playing live in someone's office at 2 o'clock on a Wednesday afternoon. But that's just what Timber Timbre does for a captivated crowd in this Tiny Desk performance.

Taylor Kirk is a man of few words. For this performance, he lets the music do all the talking as the quartet eases its way through three songs from the band's latest album, the smoldering Hot Dreams. The set includes the title track, the truly creepy "Run From Me" ("Run from me, darlin', you better run for your life"), and "Grand Canyon."

Set List

  • "Hot Dreams"

  • "Run From Me"

  • "Grand Canyon"

    • Credits

    Producers: Denise DeBelius, Robin Hilton; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Olivia Merrion; photo by Jim Tuttle/NPR

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
