Timber Timbre: Tiny Desk Concert

The music of Canada's Timber Timbre is often strange and unsettling. The band, led by Taylor Kirk — a crooner with a deceptively sweet voice — makes spare, evenly paced songs that sound like late-night echoes from a swampy woods. It's the kind of music you'd expect to hear in a David Lynch movie, or in HBO's deeply disturbing series True Detective: dark and unnerving, yet oddly seductive.

It's an eerie, mysterious vibe that's nearly impossible to re-create while playing live in someone's office at 2 o'clock on a Wednesday afternoon. But that's just what Timber Timbre does for a captivated crowd in this Tiny Desk performance.

Taylor Kirk is a man of few words. For this performance, he lets the music do all the talking as the quartet eases its way through three songs from the band's latest album, the smoldering Hot Dreams. The set includes the title track, the truly creepy "Run From Me" ("Run from me, darlin', you better run for your life"), and "Grand Canyon."

Set List

"Hot Dreams"

"Run From Me"

"Grand Canyon"

Credits

Producers: Denise DeBelius, Robin Hilton; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Olivia Merrion; photo by Jim Tuttle/NPR

