NPR Music

The Thistle And Shamrock: Nuala Kennedy And A.J. Roach

Published October 2, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT
A.J. Roach and Nuala Kennedy.
A.J. Roach and Nuala Kennedy.

Hear how two musicians, raised over 4,000 miles apart, share a deep musical connection. Flute player and singer Nuala (pronounced Noo-la) Kennedy is from the east coast of Ireland; singer and songwriter A.J. Roach was raised in southwestern Virginia. Nuala grew up with many Ulster ballads and tunes that were carried across the ocean to take root in the mountains and hollows of A.J.'s homeland. Fiona chats with the pair and delves into their individual recordings.

NPR Music