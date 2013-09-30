Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi: Tiny Desk Concert

He seemed so casual — sitting on a bar stool behind the Tiny Desk, acoustic guitar in hand — but when you hear that husky voice, you'll know why he's a legend. Oliver Mtukudzi, or "Tuku" as his fans lovingly call him, plays spirited music, born from the soul of Zimbabwe. He's been recording since the late 1970s, with about as many albums as his age: 60.

But Mtukudzi's new record reveals a heavier heart than before: Sarawoga is his first recording since the loss of his son Sam. He and Sam — also a guitar player, as well as a saxophonist — had a special relationship touring together. But in March 2010, Sam Mtukudzi was killed in a car crash at the age of 21. Oliver Mtukudzi recently told NPR's Tell Me More that "the only way to console myself is to carry on doing what we loved doing most. Sitting down [to] cry and mourn — I think it would have killed me."

So here is the legend himself, with much to share in the odd intimacy of an office desk. A special moment.

Set List

"Todii"

"Huroi"

"Haidyoreke"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Editor: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; Audio Engineer: Suraya Mohamed; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Christopher Parks; photo by Erica Yoon/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.