NPR Music

Hem: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published September 28, 2013 at 5:26 AM EDT

Hem is one of All Songs Considered's earliest discoveries. Back in 2002, we received a beautiful and unique album called Rabbit Songs.It was a homey, fireside kind of record, with a sound that could be called country or Americana, and the arrangements by Dan Messé made it feel quaint and warm. To top it off, there was singer Sally Ellyson, an untrained natural talent with an effortless yet breathtaking voice. Hem has gone on to make five more albums since Rabbit Songs;their latest, Departure and Farewell,finds the group still writing songs that feel as if they've always been there.

I'd never met any of Hem's members since we featured them on All Songs Considered (and All Things Considered) all those years ago, but they made a point to say that those NPR stories helped keep them making music together. In turn, I'm thankful for all the wonderful music they've made in that time — and hopeful that this Tiny Desk Concert helps you discover a new musical friend with an old, special sound.

Set List

  • "Walking Past The Graveyard, Not Breathing"

  • "Tourniquet"

  • "Seven Angels"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Editor: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Parker Miles Blohm, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Hayley Bartels; photo by Chloe Coleman/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
