NPR Music

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published August 7, 2013 at 9:00 AM EDT
Houndmouth.
You know the drill by now. Each month, NPR Music polls public-radio personalities and asks them to share their favorite new song with the world. You get to download the track. Here's this month's panel:

  • Ernesto Lechner, co-host of WEXT's syndicated show The Latin Alternative

  • David Dye, host of WXPN's syndicated show World Cafe in Philadelphia

  • Alex Ambrose, program director of WQXR's Q2 Music channel in New York

  • Anne Litt, music host at KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif.

  • David Brown, host of Texas Music Matters at KUTX in Austin, Texas

  • Caryn Havlik, producer of WNYC's New Sounds in New York

  • Nick Brunner, host of Blue Dog Jam on Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, Calif.

  • Andrea Swensson, blogger for TheCurrent.org in St. Paul, Minn.

  • Patrick Jarenwattananon, blogger for NPR Music's A Blog Supreme

  • Frannie Kelley, host of NPR Music's hip-hop channel, Microphone Check

