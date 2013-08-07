Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

You know the drill by now. Each month, NPR Music polls public-radio personalities and asks them to share their favorite new song with the world. You get to download the track. Here's this month's panel:

Ernesto Lechner, co-host of WEXT's syndicated show The Latin Alternative

David Dye, host of WXPN's syndicated show World Cafe in Philadelphia

Alex Ambrose, program director of WQXR's Q2 Music channel in New York

Anne Litt, music host at KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif.

David Brown, host of Texas Music Matters at KUTX in Austin, Texas

Caryn Havlik, producer of WNYC's New Sounds in New York

Nick Brunner, host of Blue Dog Jam on Capital Public Radio in Sacramento, Calif.

Andrea Swensson, blogger for TheCurrent.org in St. Paul, Minn.

Patrick Jarenwattananon, blogger for NPR Music's A Blog Supreme

Frannie Kelley, host of NPR Music's hip-hop channel, Microphone Check

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.