Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

This month on Heavy Rotation — the series in which public-radio hosts and DJs share their favorite new songs — we have music from all over the map. Hip-hop, punk, EDM, folk, pop: It's all here. Meet this month's panel of pickers:

David Dye, host of NPR's World Cafe

Rita Houston, program director of WFUV in New York City

David Brown, host of Texas Music Matters for KUTX in Austin

Jessi Whitten, music director at Colorado Public Radio's OpenAir indie station

Alex Ruder, DJ at KEXP in Seattle

Kim Ruehl, a writer for FolkAlley.com

Andrea Swensson, blogger for TheCurrent.org

Travis Holcombe, a new daytime host for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley of NPR Music Radio's hip-hop station Microphone Check

Otis Hart, coordinator of NPR Music Radio

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.