12 Reasons To Visit Your Local Record Store On Saturday

It's a perfect illustration of the current age of music fandom that this year's Record Store Day comes at the end of the week when Twitter introduced its music service — an online streaming music tool that tethers discovery to acquaintances who probably know your taste about as well as the checkout girl at the grocery store does.

Record Store Day isn't about immediate access to hugely popular songs. It's the slow-food alternative to the Internet's all-you-can-eat buffet. At many of the hundreds of participating independent record stores around the country, you'll wait in line with other fans for access to limited-edition pressings and reissues of songs and albums that won't ever chart on Billboard. New recordings by Stephen Malkmus, Brian Eno and Tegan and Sara will sit on shelves next to reissues of classics by Joan Jett, Built To Spill and The Notorious B.I.G. and hundreds more (click here for the complete list). Here are 12 of the special releases NPR Music's team is looking forward to getting our grubby little paws on the most.

