Efterklang: Tiny Desk Concert

Bands with big ideas work well at the Tiny Desk. Efterklang is a Danish group whose recent album Piramida took its members to an abandoned mining town between the North Pole and Norway. There, they recorded sounds of empty oil tanks, old pianos and pretty much anything they could strike or record.

It's precisely that creative energy that led to Efterklang ransacking our kitchen utensils and desks in search of sound-making material. The band is a joy to witness live with a small orchestra, but it's equally compelling just the way it is here, huddled around my desk and trying ideas it's never tried. A true adventure.

Set List

"Dreams Today"

"Danish Design"

"Alike"

Credits

Producer: Bob Boilen; Editor: Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Lizzie Chen, Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo; photo by Gabriella Demczuk/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.