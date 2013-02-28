Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

A List Of 5 Songs About ... Lists

Jazz24 | By Nick Morrison
Published February 28, 2013 at 4:44 PM EST
Detail from the cover art to <em>Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson.</em>
Detail from the cover art to <em>Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson.</em>

Over the past few years, Take Five's theme-based jazz lists have covered a wide variety of subjects. We've covered the careers of legends, the cutting-edge work of up-and-coming artists, styles, periods, holidays, regional scenes and more. Today, Take Five goes "meta" and presents a list of songs about... lists.

The lyrical conceits of these five songs are simply to list things. And, of course, feel free to suggest your favorite songs about lists that weren't included here. ("What, no 'Route 66'? Really?")

Copyright 2021 Jazz24. To see more, visit .

NPR Music
Nick Morrison
See stories by Nick Morrison