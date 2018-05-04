Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Trump To Address NRA; No Nobel Literature Prize This Year

By Korva Coleman
Published May 4, 2018 at 6:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Pledged To Take On The NRA, Now He's Speaking At Group's Annual Convention.

-- Former Volkswagen CEO Indicted Over Emission Testing Scandal.

-- Amid Sex-Abuse Scandal, Swedish Academy Won't Award Nobel In Literature This Year.

-- Miami Police Officer Shown In Video Kicking Suspect Is Suspended.

-- Hot, Moist Air From The Med Sparked Freak Storm In India, Meteorologists Say.

And here are more early headlines:

Missouri Lawmakers Will Consider Governor's Impeachment. (Kansas City Star)

Abbas Re-Elected Leader Of PLO Executive Committee. (AFP)

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Nashville Mall. (The Tennessean)

U.S. Says Chinese Lasers Pointed At Military Pilots In Djibouti. (NBC)

Native American Teens Walking On College Tour Stopped By Police. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
