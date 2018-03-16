In Tariff War, Europe Could Target U.S. Orange Juice, Cranberries, Crocheted Garments
When President Trump announced that the United States would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier this month, European allies warned that they could retaliate. Targets might include classic American exports such as bourbon, blue jeans and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Now, the European Union has published a 10-page list of hundreds of U.S. products that could be subject to European tariffs.
The expanded list is exhaustive. It includes not only several American steel and aluminum products, but also American staples such as peanut butter, orange juice and cranberries. And still others, described in painstaking detail:
"We will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures that put thousands of European jobs at risk," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned after Trump promised to impose the steel and aluminum tariffs. "The EU will react firmly and commensurately to defend our interests."
The EU is seeking comments from industries affected by the U.S. tariffs, which exclude steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and Australia. The EU could then decide to impose new tariffs or increased customs duties on the listed U.S. products.
