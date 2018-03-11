Sherman Alexie Postpones Memoir's Paperback Release Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

The publisher of Sherman Alexie is postponing the release of the paperback edition of the author's memoir about his mother, You Don't Have to Say You Love Me.

Hachette Book Group says it took that step at the writer's request. The decision comes after a number of allegations of sexual harassment have been leveled against the writer, who is perhaps best known for his novel The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.

Hachette says while it was "surprised and troubled" by the allegations, it's encouraged that Alexie "apologized to those he has hurt." The publishing house will keep Alexie's other books in print.

After rumors about his sexual behavior began circulating on the Internet, Alexie issued a statement acknowledging he had "harmed other people," and apologizing"to those whom I have hurt."

NPR spoke with 10 women, including three on the record, who accused the writer of predatory behavior that ranged from inappropriate comments to unwanted sexual advances.

Last month, Alexie had been awarded the American Library Association's Carnegie Medal for his memoir. But on Friday, the ALA said Alexie chose to decline the award. The ALA accepted his decision, saying it will not an award a medal for nonfiction this year.

